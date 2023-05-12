Landowners can learn more about the grasslands conservation program
Colorado landowners can learn more about Grasslands Conservation Reserve Program during a webinar at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15.
The hourlong webinar will be put on by the Western Landowners Alliance with Farm Services Agency experts. The deadline to signup for the reserve program is May 26.
Panelists include Hunter A. Cleveland, agricultural program specialist for the Colorado Farm Service Agency; Eugene Backhaus or Joel Moffett of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Shaleas Harrison, Western Landowners Alliance resource coordinator.
