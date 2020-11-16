Landlord, tenant argument: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 10
Sunday, Nov. 10
8:10 .a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a driver at the corner of Walton Creek Road and Lincoln Avenue. The driver told them a fellow driver was tailgating her and excessively honking for what she saw as no reason. Officers did not contact the other driver.
10:52 a.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 900 block of Pine Grove Road who said she saw a cat at large and did not know who it belonged to. Officers could not locate the cat.
12:36 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a landlord in the 2000 block of Hunters Court who said a tenant was causing a disturbance.
12:50 p.m. The tenant in the previous case called officers to tell them the landlord shoved him. Officers issued the landlord a summons for assault.
6:19 p.m. Officers responded to a mental health call in the 300 block of Blue Sage Circle and connected the caller to mental health services.
7:18 p.m. An officer saw a bear in the 100 block of 12th Street and scared the bear away.
Total incidents: 23
• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
