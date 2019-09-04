Landline service goes down in Hayden for second time in 2 weeks

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There is a small area without landline telephone service in Hayden, according to the Routt County Office of Emergency Management. This marks the second time in the last two weeks service has gone down.

The affected areas include west of Hawthorne Street, south of East Washington Avenue to East Crandell Avenue in Hayden.

Century Link has been notified, according to emergency officials. Cell phones appear to be working in the area.