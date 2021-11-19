Lake and Co. brings its unique brand of outdoor spirit to downtown Steamboat

Lake and Co. opened Friday in downtown Steamboat Springs and will host a grand opening celebration Monday evening.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Customers of Lake and Co. will find high-quality outdoor clothing, the latest styles and many other lifestyle items as the Minnesota-based retailer opens its newest location in downtown Steamboat Springs.

“It’s outdoor adventure lifestyle gear, but that being said, it’s not all stuff that you’re going to use outdoors,” said Kelly Kabotoff, co-founder of Lake and Co. “Some of it is blankets that you’re going to use in the house, or the leash you’re going to use to walk your dog around town. It’s really about the products that celebrate that adventurous lifestyle.”

On Friday, Lake and Co. opened at 345 Lincoln Ave. — the company’s fourth location and first outside of Minnesota. Its two owners, Kabotoff and Megan Kellin, were in town to celebrate the store’s debut.

“When you come in it’s this all-encompassing experience,” Kellin said. “Active lifestyle, outdoor gear and then you can come in and sign in for a recovery spot in here. It’s all connected.”

Minnesota-based retailer Lake and Co. has opened a new store on Lincoln Avenue in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Lake and Co. started as a magazine company. It publishes various magazines , including publications that celebrate lake culture, as well as a bridal resource available online and in print.

Kellin’s background is in publishing, marketing and media, while Kabotoff’s is in retail. The owners said their stores, like their magazines, reflect a love for the outdoors and the associated lifestyle.

“It’s really about finding new innovative brands that have sustainability messages, really innovative products and good social messages,” Kabotoff said. “Every product has a story.”

The lounge area inside the new Lake and Co. store in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

According to its owners, Lake and Co. has always been about the stories behind its people and products.

Kellin said the Steamboat store features unique products, with clothing for women, men and children, in addition to lifestyle products from brands like Cotopaxi, Rumpl, United By Blue, Goal Zero and Kavu.

The owners also keep a pulse of what’s coming out from the coasts by partnering with start-up companies that have innovative products with a local audience.

Co-founders of Lake and Co. Kelly Kabotoff and Megan Killen.

Lake and Company/Courtesy

“These brands are a breath of fresh air in an oftentimes over-saturated market of the same old, same old,” Kellin said. “While sometimes unknown to most, they seek to inspire the adventure seekers — with their innovative solutions, sustainable practices, and socially conscious missions.”

Lake and Co. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.