Lady refuses to wear mask in grocery store and runs cart into the wall: The Record for Saturday, May 23, 2020

Saturday, May 23, 2020

8:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear wandering near a dumpster near a condominiums complex along Pine Grove Road. Police were unable to locate the bear.

8:47 a.m. Police responded to a call about unsecured trash containers in the 2100 block of Resort Drive. The business was given a citation.

9:48 a.m. Police received a call about concerns regarding a home being used as a short term rental in the 1800 block of Hunters Drive. Police opened a case and referred the investigation to the Department of Public Health.

Support Local Journalism Donate



10:47 a.m. Officers were called by a medical office reporting a patient who had been scratched and bit by a cat in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.

10:55 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 39000 block of County Road 44B.

11:22 a.m. Police were called about a very small baby moose someone thought was stuck in a fence on Mount Werner Road. The baby moose, which officers determined had likely been born within several hours before the call, was not stuck.

11:58 a.m. Police were called about a person who was sitting in a car and looked like they were nodding off or doing something suspicious near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 10th Street. Officers made contact and determined the person was fine and looking at their phone.

4:13 p.m. Police were called by a transient man who had been asking for money in a grocery store parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The man said four people wearing cowboy hats riding in a truck were making threats toward him. Police couldn’t locate the vehicle.

4:25 p.m. Officers were called about a person who was trying to rent property in the 2900 block of Alpenglow Way but could not find the rental or reach the landlord to whom they had already paid money.

5:35 p.m. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A lady was in the store and refusing to wear a mask. An employee approached the woman and offered her a mask. The woman got upset and ran her cart into the wall. She left before officers arrived on scene.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:19 p.m. Police were called by someone reporting their bumper sticker, displaying a professional sports teams, had been scratched in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive.

6:28 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who saw a rented box truck pull up in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue. When the back was opened, several people jumped out and went into the store. Police made contact and found out the truck was rented by a work crew who were unable to find a car to rent. They were warned about people not being allowed to ride in the cargo area.

9:20 p.m. Police were called for the second time about illegal aerial fireworks near the intersection of Chinook Lane and Willowbrook Court. Officers were unable to locate anyone or find evidence.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.