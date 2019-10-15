Lacy, Latterman have out-fundraised other candidates in local races

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The most recent campaign finance filings show Jason Lacy has raised more than competitor George Krawzoff in the Steamboat Springs City Council race, while Kelly Latterman is out-fundraising other Steamboat Springs School District candidates.

Steamboat Springs City Council race

There is only one contested race in this year’s Steamboat Springs City Council election: the race for the two-year, at-large seat.

Lacy’s campaign committee, Jason for Council, has raised a total aggregate of $4,401 this year from 14 donors, according to the Steamboat Springs City Clerk’s office. Those donors include fellow City Council members Kathi Meyer and Robin Crossan.

Lacy’s campaign has spent $2,474.79 on photos, radio and social media ads, flyers, credit card fees and thank you cards. Lacy has spent $1,476 on ads in Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Krawzoff has raised an aggregate of $1,254.30 from three donors. His campaign has spent $911.08 on flyers, gas for a campaign vehicle, office supplies, websites, yard signs and a community speech at the annual Fairview Fiesta.

To see candidate’s campaign finance filings, visit steamboatsprings.net/election.

Steamboat Springs School District Board race

In the race for the four-year, at-large term, Latterman leads with $1,850 in contributions from nine donors, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. That includes contributions from Latterman and a $250 donation from the Public Education Committee, an organization of the Colorado Education Association. Latterman has spent $658.28 on flyers, yard signs and coffee for a meet the candidates event.

Lara Craig has raised $750 from three donors, including herself. She’s spent $658.58 on coffee, flyers and yard signs.

Tony Rosso hasn’t fundraised but has spent $1,180.37 of his own money on yard signs.

Joey Andrew hasn’t raised any money during this election cycle but, according to the Secretary of State, has $91.68 on hand from his previous campaign.

Kim Brack has not raised or spent any money.

In the two-year, at-large race, Chresta Brinkman has not fundraised but has spent $37.39 of her own money on business cards.

Andrew Heppelman hasn’t raised or spent any money.

To see candidate’s campaign finance filings, visit tracer.sos.colorado.gov.

