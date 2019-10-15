Lacy, Latterman have out-fundraised other candidates in local races
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The most recent campaign finance filings show Jason Lacy has raised more than competitor George Krawzoff in the Steamboat Springs City Council race, while Kelly Latterman is out-fundraising other Steamboat Springs School District candidates.
Steamboat Springs City Council race
There is only one contested race in this year’s Steamboat Springs City Council election: the race for the two-year, at-large seat.
Lacy’s campaign committee, Jason for Council, has raised a total aggregate of $4,401 this year from 14 donors, according to the Steamboat Springs City Clerk’s office. Those donors include fellow City Council members Kathi Meyer and Robin Crossan.
Lacy’s campaign has spent $2,474.79 on photos, radio and social media ads, flyers, credit card fees and thank you cards. Lacy has spent $1,476 on ads in Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Krawzoff has raised an aggregate of $1,254.30 from three donors. His campaign has spent $911.08 on flyers, gas for a campaign vehicle, office supplies, websites, yard signs and a community speech at the annual Fairview Fiesta.
To see candidate’s campaign finance filings, visit steamboatsprings.net/election.
Steamboat Springs School District Board race
In the race for the four-year, at-large term, Latterman leads with $1,850 in contributions from nine donors, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. That includes contributions from Latterman and a $250 donation from the Public Education Committee, an organization of the Colorado Education Association. Latterman has spent $658.28 on flyers, yard signs and coffee for a meet the candidates event.
Lara Craig has raised $750 from three donors, including herself. She’s spent $658.58 on coffee, flyers and yard signs.
Tony Rosso hasn’t fundraised but has spent $1,180.37 of his own money on yard signs.
Joey Andrew hasn’t raised any money during this election cycle but, according to the Secretary of State, has $91.68 on hand from his previous campaign.
Kim Brack has not raised or spent any money.
In the two-year, at-large race, Chresta Brinkman has not fundraised but has spent $37.39 of her own money on business cards.
Andrew Heppelman hasn’t raised or spent any money.
To see candidate’s campaign finance filings, visit tracer.sos.colorado.gov.
Jason Lacy
• Jason Lacy, $1,000
• Lindsay Angerholzer, $1,000
• Jon Wade, $500
• Scott Marr, $500
• Sara Craig-Sheckman, $500
• Todd Pederson, $250
• Kathi Meyer, $250
• Paula Cooper Black, $100
• Robin and Barry Crossan, $100
George Krawzoff
• Tommy Anderson, $1,097.50
• Scarlet Douglas, $126.80
Kelly Latterman
• Jennifer Gibson, $400
• Dana Patten, $300
• Public Education Committee of the Colorado Education Association, $250
• Pamela Vanatta, $250
• Helen Beall, $100
• James Moylan, $100
• Carrie Leemhuis, $100
• Sarah Burg, $100
• Kelly Latterman, $100
Lara Craig
• Lara Craig, $500
• Sarah Burg, $200
