‘Lacking clothing’: The Record for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

1:06 a.m. A man who has been assaulted was found outside of a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. He was transported to the hospital. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers are investigating the incident.

1:47 a.m. A person reported to Steamboat officers they believed they saw a man exit his vehicle at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue and begin to yell and scream. Officers were unable to locate the man.

1:51 p.m. It was reported to police that a transient man was seen “lacking clothing” in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers couldn’t find the man.

3:32 p.m. A man in the 800 block of Yampa Street told police he lost his wallet. But he didn’t lose his wallet.

10:47 p.m. It was discovered the glass of a Steamboat Springs Transit bus stop had been broken in the 37000 block of U.S. Highway 40. The incident is being investigated.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 43 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.