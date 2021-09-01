Kum and Go without paying: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 31

Tuesday, Aug. 31

9:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about an animal on the Spring Creek Trail.

11:24 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury car crash in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

1:10 p.m. Officers were called to an illegal drug violation in the 200 block of Fifth Street.

4:19 p.m. Officers responded to a theft from Walmart in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

5:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting from Kum and Go in the 80 block of Anglers Drive.

7:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 57000 block of Golden Tide Place in Clark.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.