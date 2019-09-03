Kuhlman wins Skier Invite, aids Sailors golf team in second-place finish

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Posting a 74, Steamboat Springs junior golfer Beck Kuhlman won the Skier Invitational in Aspen on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Kuhlman tied for first with Colorado Academy’s Jack Garnsey, both of whom were one stroke over the third-place finisher.

Colorado Academy won the day with a team total of 234 strokes. Steamboat tied for second with 240 strokes.

Sailor senior Tommy Henninger snuck into the top 10 with an 81 on the day.

Freshman Jeremy Nolting earned 17th with an 85, while senior Spencer Romig took 28th with 94 strokes.

Skier Invitational

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Team scores: 1, Colorado Academy 234. 2, Aspen 240. 2, Steamboat Springs 240. 4, Eagle Valley 259. 5, Summit 264. 7, Montezuma Cortez 272. 7, Coal Ridge 272. 9, Vail Christian 279. 10, Battle Mountain 285. 11, Delta 287.

Individual top 10: 1, Beck Kuhlman, Steamboat Springs, 74. 1, Jack Garnsey, Colorado Academy, 74. 3, Thayer Plewe, Montezuma Cortez, 75. 4, Jack Pevny, Aspen, 76. 5, John Hall, Aspen, 78. 5, Gunther Solvedt 78. 7, Christian Agelopoulos 79. 8, Connor Downey 80. 8, Atley Harris, Eagle Valley, 80. 10, Ryley Cibula, Summit, 81. 10, Brandon Cohen, Colorado Academy, 81. 10, Tommy Henninger, Steamboat, 81.

Other Steamboat finishers: 17, Jeremy Nolting 85. 28, Spencer Romig 94.