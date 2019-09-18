Kuhlman earns 4th at Vail Mountain Invite
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Thanks to three top-10 finishes, the Steamboat Springs High School golf team won the Vail Mountain Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Sailors finished the day with 328 combined strokes, defeating second-place Battle Mountain by five strokes.
Junior Beck Kuhlman tied for fourth with a 79, eight swings over par. Freshman Colin Kagan and senior Tommy Henninger were part of a five-way tie for eighth, each earning an 82.
Freshman Jeremy Nolting placed 18th with an 85, while sophomore Travis Sietz swung for an 86. Senior Jack Thompson, junior Jack Becker and senior Spencer Romig tied for 28th with an 89.
- Aug. 21: at Black Canyon, 6th
- Aug. 22: at Cobble Creek, 11th
- Aug. 26: at Bookcliff, 11th
- Aug. 27: at Tiara Rado, 10th
- Aug. 28: at Rifle Creek, 4th
- Sept. 3: at Aspen, 2nd
- Sept. 4: at Yampa Valley, 5th
- Sept. 5: Haymaker, 4th
- Sept. 17: at Vail, 1st
- Sept. 19: at Keystone
- Sept. 26: at Coyote Creek
- Oct. 7-8: State
Vail Mountain School Invitational
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Team scores: 1, Steamboat Springs 328. 2, Battle Mountain 333. 3, Basalt 337. 4, Moffat County 270. 5, Aspen 342. 6, Eagle Valley 351. 7, Summit 352. 8, Coal Ridge 363. 9, Vail Christian 367. 10, Delta 372. 11, Vail Mountain 373. 12, Meeker 386. 13, Cedaredge 404.
Individual top 10: 1, Wyatt Horn 77. 1, Ryley Cibula 77. 3, Austin Gerber 78. 4, Connor Downey 79. 4, Beck Kuhlman 79.6, Cal Hill 81. 6, Jonathan Boyer 81. 8, Parker Cutts 82. 8, Tyler Sims 82. 8, Colin Kagan 82. 8, Blu Barnett 82. 8, Tommy Henninger 82.
Other Steamboat finishers: 18, Jeremy Nolting 85. 22, Travis Seitz 86. 28, Jack Thompson 89. 28, Jack Becker 89. 28, Spencer Romig 89. 44, Jack Colfer 94. 44, Caleb Anderson 94. 77, Charlie Thompson 106.
