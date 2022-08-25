KT Tunstall headlines Strings this Saturday as summer concerts near their end
Just a handful of concerts remain in the Strings Music Festival summer lineup and next up is KT Tunstall at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Tunstall, a Scottish singer-songwriter, hit big with her debut album, “Eye to the Telescope” in 2004. Any casual listener would recognize her early 2000’s hits “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.” “Suddenly I See” has more than 202,418,356 listens on Spotify, the artist’s most popular song on the streaming service.
Tunstall has released six songs in 2022 including “Little Life” with Frank Turner and “Canyons”.
Tunstall’s performance at the Strings Music Pavilion is the last in August and one of the final in the summer lineup at the venue.
The September calendar is slim at Strings, with world-famous banjo player Béla Fleck performing on Sept. 14. Four shows in October conclude the season before winter. The Wailin’ Jennys kick off the month on Oct. 1, followed by LP & The Vinyl perform songs from the Beatles to David Bowie. Graham Nash will entertain on Oct. 21 and James McMurtry ends the year on Oct. 27.
