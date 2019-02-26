Kneading Hands hosts fundraiser for woman’s North Pole expedition

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Kneading Hands will host a fundraiser and silent auction for Lin Rahman, who is embarking on a North Pole expedition to raise awareness for sexual abuse, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.

The event will include an auction of gift certificates from Kneading Hands massage therapists, books signed by Rahman and an onsite chair massage by donation. Snacks and beverages will also be served. The event is open to the community. Kneading Hands is located at 306 Oak St.