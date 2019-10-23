Kim Brack: ‘Build a better future for our kids’

“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” — John F. Kennedy

I understand change can be difficult, but it is time for Steamboat Springs to embrace change. Change in our school board to create a more progressive, functional and community-driven board will propel us in that direction.

We are a growing community, and our schools need to grow with us. Someone made sure all of us had adequate schools. It is our turn to ensure that for future Steamboat students.

Currently, our schools range from 96% capacity to over-capacity by 14%. Most districts start planning and getting funds when their schools reach 80% — we are way behind. I beg any of those people wanting to say “no” to take a tour of a school at lunchtime. Check out the teachers lounge at the middle school, it is literally a closet. The art room at Soda Creek Elementary School has never been used for art because it was needed for classroom space. Special ed teachers have to use common space to try to teach students that are already having a hard enough time focusing. Lunch starts at 10 a.m. because so many students have to cycle through. The list goes on.

It is so easy to convince people to say “no” to change — let us be a courageous community that is more forward-thinking and open to new ideas. I was at the table in District Accountability Committee meetings when the last bond failed, watching as the administration and school board went line by line, prioritizing and eliminating important items, such as educator positions for certain capital improvements. Please don’t make the board choose between a teaching position or new toilets. We can do better.

There are many opportunities as a candidate to be a more educated school board director. Such opportunities are often taken for granted and gone unnoticed, but I have not missed a single one to learn how to help our community. I must admit, it was a little disheartening while sitting with school board candidates from other districts as they discussed the excitement over the passage of their bonds.

I know Steamboat cares about our children and community, but our actions say otherwise. Let’s show how much we care. Let’s do better.

I am a mother of three students. I am an active member of this community. I am passionate about education and progress to better the lives of those around me. And I am running for school board because I know education is the foundation of any community.

I hope you can partake in my excitement to keep learning and listening, so we can bring positive, forward-thinking change to our schools. With almost 11 years experience, I have so much to offer, and I promise to listen to what you have to say in order to best serve our community and — most importantly — our young students. Vote for me, so we can build a better future for our kids.

Kim Brack is a candidate for the four-year term on Steamboat Springs School Board.