Kids surprise business with $2,500 cleaning fee: The Record for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

12:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a disturbance at a restaurant in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. A drunken man was being belligerent and refused to leave. Employees eventually kicked him out before officers arrived.

7:51 a.m. Officers were notified of a bear getting into a trash can near a school bus stop in the 500 block of Amethyst Drive just as buses were picking up students for school. The bear had left the area by the time officers arrived.

3:13 p.m. Officers received a civil complaint from a business in the 1500 block of 13th Street. Several children offered to clean up the business’ parking lot. After they finished, a father of one of the children charged the business $2,500 for the work, which the owner refused to pay.

3:53 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Clubhouse Road. A piece of machinery had rolled into a car, which leaked fuel onto the road.

5:53 p.m. A child was bitten in the face by a dog belonging to a family friend. The child’s parents notified officers of the incident and took the child to the hospital.

7:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a burglary in the 38900 block of Mud Alley in Milner. A man had been storing his vehicle there and returned to find several items missing, including the car’s battery and a set of golf clubs.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

8:14 p.m. Officers were called about a bear roaming the alleyways in the 800 block of Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

