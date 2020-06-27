Kids jumping into river: The Record for Friday, June 26, 2020

Friday, June 26, 2020

6:08 a.m.Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man being harassed by people shouting profanities at him as they drove by his home in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

6:27 a.m. Police received a report of someone banging on the door of a business in the 10 block of Eighth Street. No one was there by the time officers arrived.

12:53 p.m. Police received a report of an argument that broke out after a man refused to wear a face covering at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

2:23 p.m. Police received a report of kids jumping into the Yampa River from the Fifth Street Bridge.

5:42 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief from the 2700 block of Winchester Court.

6:41 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious man looking into vehicles in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. Officers spoke with him and determined he was not a threat.

9:52 p.m. Police received a complaint about fireworks exploding in the 2400 block of Val D’Isere Circle.

9:59 p.m. Police received a complaint about fireworks exploding in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

10:04 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between roommates in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.

10:12 p.m. Police received a complaint about fireworks exploding in the 3000 block of Village Drive.

10:28 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle idling with its lights on outside an emergency center in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive. Officers spoke with the driver, who was just waiting for someone.

10:54 p.m. A resident called police after hearing a loud explosion in the 2000 block of Montview Lane. Officers said it was probably fireworks.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.