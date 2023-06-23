Kids crane coloring contest now accepting submissions

The annual Kids Crane Coloring Contest for the Yampa Valley Crane Festival continues until Aug. 15.

The crane drawing, designed by local artist Sandy Poltorak, is available at the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs as well as the libraries in Hayden, Craig and Oak Creek. The picture is also available for download at ColoradoCranes.org . Kids can color, paint and decorate the crane drawing and return it to these same locations by Aug. 15.

Winners will be notified and awards given out during the 12th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, taking place this year from Aug. 31-Sept. 3. All entries will be on display at the Bud Werner Library throughout the Yampa Valley Crane Festival.