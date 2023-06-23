Kids crane coloring contest now accepting submissions
The annual Kids Crane Coloring Contest for the Yampa Valley Crane Festival continues until Aug. 15.
The crane drawing, designed by local artist Sandy Poltorak, is available at the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs as well as the libraries in Hayden, Craig and Oak Creek. The picture is also available for download at ColoradoCranes.org. Kids can color, paint and decorate the crane drawing and return it to these same locations by Aug. 15.
Winners will be notified and awards given out during the 12th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, taking place this year from Aug. 31-Sept. 3. All entries will be on display at the Bud Werner Library throughout the Yampa Valley Crane Festival.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.