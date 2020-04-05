Kids at a picnic table: The Record for Saturday, April 4, 2020

Saturday, April 4, 2020

6:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man causing a disturbance at an office in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

7:58 a.m. Police received a public health violation report about a short-term rental in the 400 block of Blue Sage Circle. A report was taken.

9:50 a.m. Officers responded to a call about a dispute between roommates in the 2900 block of Columbine Drive. One roommate was telling the other, a renter, to move out.

12:07 p.m. Police responded to a report about a roofing company not practicing social distancing in the 2200 block of Curve Plaza.

1:01 p.m. Officers responded to a report about a public health concern regarding multiple kids playing at a picnic table at Little Toots Park.

5:12 p.m. Police received a call about several people hanging around outside and drinking in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. They were educated on social distancing requirements.

5:57 p.m. Police were called about a report of people doing drugs in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

8:59 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a report of trespassing at Strawberry Park Hot Springs.

Total incidents: 36

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.