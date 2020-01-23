Ken Gold poem, written 42 years ago, captures essence of Steamboat powder day

Daughter and father, Arielle Gold and Ken Gold, watch an event together during the 2014-15 season.

This poem by Ken Gold was first published in the Steamboat Pilot & Today at the beginning of the 1978 ski season. Ken rediscovered his poem while going through his mom Fran Gold’s possessions following her death. Ken’s kids, who happen to be Olympians Taylor and Arielle Gold, encouraged their dad to resubmit the poem to the newspaper for publication.

“I remember writing this poem, and it came as kind of as a stream of consciousness on a day when we were praying for new snow in 1978 I think,” said Ken, who first moved to Steamboat Springs in 1977 when he was 27 years old with the intention of ski bumming for a year or two.

Ken learned to ski moguls and ended up competing on the Pro Mogul Tour until 1986. During that time, he decided he wanted to stay in Steamboat but he needed a career. And in 1981, Ken earned his real estate license. Over the years, Ken was involved in developing a number of real estate projects including The Antlers, Cimarron, The Villas at Walton Creek and Quail Run.

Ken, his wife, Patty, and their children, Arielle and Taylor, relocated to Summit County in 2007 so that Taylor and Arielle could train at Breckenridge and Cooper Mountain, which according to Gol,d provided them with the best opportunity of achieving their goals of making the U.S. and Olympic snowboarding teams. They both made the 2014 U.S. Olympic team, and in 2018, Arielle won a bronze medal in Korea.

Here is Ken Gold’s poem describing a perfect ski day in Steamboat.

Rejoice for it’s morning

The snow has arrived

Falling like manna

From the Heavenly Sky

Ivory lace curtain like

Draping its veils

A delicate ballet

Leaving afterglow trails

The mountain once barren

Is shrouded in white

Its summit invisible

Promising delight.

King of the Mountain

I stand at the top

Grim and determined

To ski ’til I drop

Over the edge

And in a moment I pass

Through time’s open doorway

Beyond reality’s grasp

A world in slow motion

Every moment alive

All in its place

Nothing contrived

Gracefully gliding

Like freedom’s own child

Mercurial splendor

Don Quixote gone wild

Weaving through evergreens

The wind in my face

A silhouette in skiwear

Effortless grace

The Powder Hound’s daydream

Exploding through fluff

Spraying rooster tail shadows

Never enough

I free fall through whipped cream

Floating mid air

A portrait in ecstasy

Without a care

Plummeting downward

The more I descend

The higher I get.