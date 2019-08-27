Ken Benesh: ‘Thank you’ from the SBT GRVL team

Dear Routt County residents,

Thank you. On behalf of our SBT GRVL team, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us put on an amazing event. We heard from participants over and over again how welcoming — and beautiful — our community is. Thank you for allowing us to share this wonderful piece of Colorado we get to call home.

To our local sponsors, thank you for believing in us. Without your support we could not have had such a successful weekend. To Alpine Bank, Smartwool, Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute, The Paoli Group, Steamboat Resorts by Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Steamboat Springs Chamber, Steamboat Resorts, Yampa Sandwich Co., Community Agriculture Alliance, 305 Spin, Steamboat Coffee Company, Steamboat Whiskey, Mountain Tap, Twin Enviro, Ace Hardware and Colorado Rentals, your encouragement and hospitality were world-class.

To our public service and city officials, thank you. Working with you and your teams has truly been a pleasure. Your support, flexibility and professional knowledge was instrumental.

To the Fetcher, Schlesky and Cummins families who welcomed our racers onto your property, thank you. Your generosity is unparalleled, and getting to know each of you has been an honor.

To our volunteers, you are truly the glue that held our event together. Your smiles and energy propelled our participants to accomplishing their goals.

To our families and friends, thank you. Thank you for putting up with us talking non-stop about SBT GRVL for the last year. Thank you for all of your hard work, time you put in and supporting us in this adventure .

To all of you, thank you for making Steamboat what it is and somewhere we are proud to live.

Thanks,

Ken Benesh

SBT GRVL