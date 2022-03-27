Kelly Latterman resigns from Steamboat school board
Kelly Latterman is stepping down from the Steamboat Springs Board of Education, and the board will start the process to replace her on Monday, March 28.
In letters to the board and Steamboat Pilot & Today, Latterman said she suffered a significant injury in an accident that will require surgery and “many months of immobility.”
“As I focus on recovery, I feel I cannot dedicate the time required to adequately serve in this role,” Latterman wrote.
Latterman, 29, was first appointed to the board in 2018 before being elected to a full term a year later. She served as president of the board for much of the COVID-19 pandemic until Katy Lee stepped into that role after last November’s board election.
Last year, Latterman was honored as part of Pilot & Today’s 20 under 40 awards, highlighting her work in the community and on the board.
The board will officially accept her resignation Monday in the board’s first in-person meeting since early in the pandemic. The board will also declare a vacancy, which starts the process for filling Latterman’s seat for the remainder of her term, which ends November 2023.
Latterman is the district director of Routt County Junior achievement and has a background in education polity. She and her family welcomed their first child last fall.
In the letters, Latterman said she is proud of what she has been able to do on the board while acknowledging there is more work to do, particularly when it comes to retaining staff, advocating for mental health resources and recovering from the academic, social and emotional impacts on students from the pandemic.
“I have confidence that another community member will step into my shoes, bringing a new and valuable perspective,” Latterman said. “It has been an honor to serve our students.”
Letter: Steamboat board of education member resigns to focus on recovery
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Kelly Latterman resigns from Steamboat school board
Kelly Latterman is stepping down from the Steamboat Springs Board of Education, and the board will start the process to replace her on Monday, March 28.