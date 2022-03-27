Kelly Latterman resigns from Steamboat school board

Kelly Latterman, shown here in a newspaper archive photo, has announced she will be resigning from her position on the Steamboat Springs Board of Education.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kelly Latterman is stepping down from the Steamboat Springs Board of Education, and the board will start the process to replace her on Monday, March 28.

In letters to the board and Steamboat Pilot & Today, Latterman said she suffered a significant injury in an accident that will require surgery and “many months of immobility.”

“As I focus on recovery, I feel I cannot dedicate the time required to adequately serve in this role,” Latterman wrote.

Latterman, 29, was first appointed to the board in 2018 before being elected to a full term a year later. She served as president of the board for much of the COVID-19 pandemic until Katy Lee stepped into that role after last November’s board election.

Last year, Latterman was honored as part of Pilot & Today’s 20 under 40 awards, highlighting her work in the community and on the board.

Kelly Latterman, then-president of the Steamboat Springs School Board, welcomes attendees of the Sleeping Giant School opening ceremony last fall.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

The board will officially accept her resignation Monday in the board’s first in-person meeting since early in the pandemic. The board will also declare a vacancy, which starts the process for filling Latterman’s seat for the remainder of her term, which ends November 2023.

Latterman is the district director of Routt County Junior achievement and has a background in education polity. She and her family welcomed their first child last fall.

In the letters, Latterman said she is proud of what she has been able to do on the board while acknowledging there is more work to do, particularly when it comes to retaining staff, advocating for mental health resources and recovering from the academic, social and emotional impacts on students from the pandemic.

“I have confidence that another community member will step into my shoes, bringing a new and valuable perspective,” Latterman said. “It has been an honor to serve our students.”

