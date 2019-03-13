Keith Mauldin: Students do have First Amendment rights

It has been one year since the tragic shooting in Parkland County, Florida. I believe that students this year should walk out of the classroom and go out to the football field and perform a peace rally for 30 minutes.

In history class, the schools did teach the students about the Bill of Rights. A long time ago me and my family did go to the National Archives and did see the Constitution and the amendments.

The First Amendment mentioned free speech. As a school system, you did teach them about free speech. It also includes peaceful assembly in there.

The Constitution also backs up the first sentence of it, “All men are created equal.” To avoid gender inequality, all people are created equal.

We can easily think that students are not important. We can easily say they are too immature to make wise decisions. They have a right to do what they did last year. I did hear some got suspended. I did hear some school systems were pretty lenient.

There is a time and place for everything. Guns should not be allowed in school. No teacher or student should have access to a gun. I do agree with random gun drills, so the students know what to do.

When I was growing up I didn’t have to worry about someone coming in with a gun. I felt safe, but times have indeed changed.

I have three nephews in school. They should also be safe and have no harm, fear or worry about walking inside the schoolroom door.

There has been talk that the voting age should be lowered to 16. I think and believe it should be an added amendment to the Constitution as well.

In the next election, teenagers that are 17 will be unable to vote in the 2020 election. We need to make their voices heard once and for all.

If the teenagers get rowdy and rough during the walkout, then they should be severely dealt with. Let them do their thing.

We, in this generation, didn’t have to worry about guns in the classroom while we were growing up. You can teach them civics, but you take away the meaning behind civics, then you are really not teaching them anything.

Keith Mauldin

Loganville, Georgia