Keep Bears Wild to host informational event in August
Keep Bears Wild is hosting a presentation to educate the public about bear behavior and how to live cohesively with the animal.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Library Hall in Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Keep Bears Wild is a Bear Aware program developed by Leadership Steamboat partnership with Colorado Parks Wildlife.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User