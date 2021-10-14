Katy Lee: Finding common ground

My name is Katy Lee. I have been on the board of education for the past four years. When I tell people that I am running for reelection, the most common response I get is an incredulous, “Why?!” While I won’t deny that the role we have had the past two years has been challenging, my answer hasn’t changed much from when I ran four years ago.

I believe those who can serve their community should. After four years of being on the board, I feel knowledgeable enough to contribute confidently on the majority of issues.

I am still very much excited by the opportunity to participate in the decisions that guide the district’s forward motion. This fall, we began work on our long-awaited update to our strategic plan. The district and community will partner to clarify our vision of what a Steamboat Springs graduate should be and then create an actionable plan to accomplish this mission. In addition, I am passionate about the possibilities of collaboration with local businesses to offer wider exposure for our students to real-world application of their skills, whether or not college is the right fit for them.

A new innovation center is under construction at the high school, and I think there is incredible potential for creative partnerships that serve both our students and local businesses in need of skills. It is opportunities like these that make me want to continue to volunteer.

I also hope that my critical thinking skills and project management background have been and will continue to be an asset to the district. As a chemical engineer with 25 years of experience, I am a logical but creative problem solver. I try to approach issues from a big picture point of view, gather data widely and make the decision that I feel best fits the community regardless of my personal desires. I look for the opportunity to connect with individuals with different views to truly understand what motivates their thinking.

I feel that it is important that we can find common ground as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic and set our sights on what we want for Steamboat graduates of the future.

Katy Lee is a candidate for Steamboat Springs School District Board of Education.