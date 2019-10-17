Katie Knezevich: Continue to support Steamboat schools by voting ‘yes’ on 4A, 4B and 4C

For the past 20 years, I have been lucky enough to teach in Steamboat Springs at Strawberry Park Elementary. Prior to moving to Steamboat, I taught for 11 years on the Front Range.

Right away I knew this was a special community. Parents and community members have supported our schools in many ways. Year after year, I have been so impressed by how much time our busy parents and community members have spent volunteering in our schools. Thank you.

Please continue to support the Steamboat Springs School District students by voting yes on 4A, 4B and 4C.

I am retiring at the end of this school year. If I had stayed teaching at my previous school district, I would currently be making about $20,000 more a year. When I go to school on the weekends, there are other teachers also there preparing for the next week to ensure students will get the best possible instruction. Teachers in all of the buildings take numerous classes on our own time to stay up to date on the latest pedagogy. I am continually amazed by my fellow staff members and strongly believe that they deserve to be compensated fairly

Our schools need to to be upgraded. Last week I went to see a fellow teacher in her “office.” It is a space shared with eight other teachers. During a large portion of the day, our students do not have use of the entire gym because the space is shared with the cafeteria. Teachers at Soda Creek pull small groups in the hallway for small group instruction. This is not an easy space for students to focus.

I live right next to the property that is planned for the new pre-K through eighth-grade school. Of course, I love having that open space next to my house, but I did know when my husband and I bought our house, the school district owned the land, and it could be the site of a new school one day. This school could help alleviate the overcrowding in our K-8 buildings and allow kids in Steamboat II and Silver Spur to walk to school.

I believe our students and school district employees deserve the support of our community and that is why I will be voting yes on 4A, 4B and 4C.

Katie Knezevich

Steamboat Springs

