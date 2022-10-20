Kathy Hastings promoted to GM of Steamboat Grand

Kathy Hastings

Courtesy photo

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. has promoted Kathy Hastings to general manager of the Steamboat Grand Hotel, marking the the first time the local hotel has had a dedicated general manager.

According to a news release, Hastings was hired as the company’s director of food and beverage in 2019 and has more than 20 years of hospitality experience across hotels and catering. Her new role was previously filled by Steamboat Ski Resort’s Vice President of Lodging Blair McNamara and an assistant general manager. Hastings took over duties on Monday, Oct. 17.

“I am excited to partner with Kathy to lead the Steamboat Grand as general manager,” McNamara said in the release. “Her lengthy hospitality background including time with Hyatt and food and beverage experience with SSRC will be a great benefit to the Steamboat Grand team, owners and guests.”

During her tenure with the company, Hastings has launched four new dining concepts, managed operations during the pandemic, negotiated a food and beverage contract with the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series, and has been the project lead on The Range Food and Drink Hall set to open this winter.

As general manager at the Steamboat Grand, Hastings will be responsible for leading teams across operations, front desk, housekeeping, maintenance, concierge, food and beverage, conference service, and other hotel amenity functions. She also will participate in The Grand Homeowners Association meetings and capital planning projects.

“I am honored to move into this new role within the resort,” Hastings said. “I look forward to the challenges that will come along with this amazing growth opportunity within the hospitality industry. I am excited to work with the incredible team at the Steamboat Grand to provide the industry-leading experience that Steamboat is known for.”