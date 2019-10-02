Kathy Cline: There is more to the story

I was pleased to learn that Yampa Valley Land Trust and Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust have joined forces in their missions to conserve the beautiful unique and irreplaceable open landscapes in Routt County and Northwest Colorado. Having great respect for both organizations, I feel it makes sense that they combine their time, resources and energy to promote and sustain land conservation in Colorado.

The article in the Steamboat Pilot & Today on Oct. 1 did a nice job in telling the story of how and why this merger evolved. I found Eleanor Hasenbeck’s article very interesting and well-written. However, I feel some important relevant information was left out that would add “more to the story.”

In the spirit of partnership, I thought the cutline of the lovely photo of the Mesa Schoolhouse should have also noted that Yampa Valley Land Trust worked in collaboration with the city of Steamboat Springs (who owns the building and land) and Historic Routt County (local nonprofit dedicated to historic preservation of special buildings) to “save” this community asset.

I also feel strongly that the article should have recognized Susan Dorsey in her role in founding the Yampa Valley Land Trust in 1992 and as executive director for 25 years. It is through her early vision, dedication and diligence — with the help of many others — that has made Yampa Valley Land Trust what it is today.

I wish the newly formed Yampa Valley Conservation Partnership all the best and continued success as it moves forward. I also encourage those of us who care about the land to support this partnership as best we can so that it is able to, as noted in the article, “preserve a healthy balance between agriculture, conservation and recreation” in our beautiful Yampa Valley and beyond.

Kathy Cline

Steamboat Springs