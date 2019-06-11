Katherine Cain: An ode to Pine Grove

A thick grove of pines

100 years in the making,

gone in a flash

at a bulldozer’s taking.

“Where will we go?”

said the fox to the deer,

“they’ve taken our home,

we can’t blend in here.”

“It’s a tough one, I know,”

sighed the deer to the fox,

“God’s gift to His creatures

reduced to a box.”

Just then, an owl

appeared above them in flight,

“Wisdom” is coming,

“the relief of our plight.”

“I know of your trouble,

for it’s my trouble too.”

The owl thought for a moment

then said, “here’s what we’ll do.

“We’ll look for the guy

with the boots and the hat,

local, they call him,

I’m quite sure of that.

“He’s likely to drive what

they all call a truck,

WZ on the back

should bring us good luck.

“We’ll follow him closely,

down the road to his ranch,

and there you’ll find a bed,

and I’ll find a branch.”

Katherine Cain

Yampa