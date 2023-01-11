JustServe Award nominations open until Jan. 31

Nominations are open for the 2022 JustServe Award, which recognizes local businesses’ outstanding contributions to the community through volunteer service.

JustServe, a web service that connects volunteers and organizations, will select one semifinalist each from Routt County, Grand County, Jackson County, Moffat County and Rio Blanco County. JustServe will then select an overall winner from the semifinalist pool.

Submissions are due by Jan. 31. Email Holly Weik at hollyweik@justserve.org for nomination forms. Nominees do not need to be a JustServe user to be eligible.

Last year’s inaugural winner was the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado .

The Craig Stake of The Church of Latter-Day Saints has also agreed to coordinate a service activity or donation drive for the winner of this year’s award.

For more, JustServe.org .