Just a brotherly fight: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 24

Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

6:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the scene where a driver had fallen asleep at the wheel while entering Steamboat Springs on U.S. Highway 40 near the Holiday Inn. The driver’s truck and horse trailer, which was empty, went off the road into a drainage ditch in front of the hotel. There were no injuries from the accident.

3:52 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog that was left in a car in the Meadows Parking Lot. The caller said no windows were, cracked and they were worried about the dog. Officers didn’t believe the dog was in distress.

4:58 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who thought a fire on a neighbor’s deck near the 2600 block of Medicine Springs Drive appeared to be too big. They were using a gas fire pit, and there was no violation of the law.

8:05 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a fight involving two to three men in an apartment near the 2500 block of Daybreak Street. When they arrived, the men insisted it was a brotherly fight between friends, and there was no issue.

9:06 p.m. Officers got a call from someone claiming that several drunken men were smoking in the street, yelling profanities and wanting to fight people in their cars driving by near the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. When officers arrived, the men were no longer there.

9:38 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said two people, a man and a woman, had knocked on their door. Not knowing the people, the caller locked the door and did not answer it, saying she felt threatened by them. Officers took a report.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.