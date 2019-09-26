Jürgen Kuhmann: The worst idea ever?

Across the western world and our town, climate activists protested in the streets and also at the U.N. in New York City. Many people saw the emotional, and at times, angry appeal of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden to “do more” about climate change. Youth activists as young as age 8 made proposals on how to combat climate change.

I am asking you. What is wrong with that? I say: Everything.

Why are we letting children make the most complex political decisions of our time? Why are we handing over leadership to the least experienced, least knowledgeable people in the world? This is the worst of bad ideas.

How much worse can this idea get? Much worse. Apparently, first, we scare our children to death, and then, we intend to put them in charge.

I do believe that many children are truly scared. They have been told by adults that the world has no future, will end in 18 months or so and is not worth living in. We have to take into account that children’s opinions are not independently formed as their brains are still developing. Now, those children we saw are only left with anxieties.

To our high school students, here is an idea for you:

Ask your teachers to help educate you regarding the current trade-offs we can actually implement to lessen the use of fossil fuels and secure our energy supply for the future on national and global scale.

Learn about carbon capture and that new types of nuclear energy generation should be part of the equation as we have to replace the entire fossil fuel-based power generation. Then write articles about that in our newspaper.

It is time for you to get to work.

Jürgen Kuhmann

Steamboat Springs