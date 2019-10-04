Junior Achievement welcomes Latterman as Routt County district manager

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain has welcomed Kelly Latterman as its new district manager for Routt County.

Kelly Latterman

A Steamboat Springs resident, Latterman will work directly with local schools and oversee Junior Achievement’s education programming, fundraising, events and volunteer recruitment initiatives in Routt County.

Junior Achievement is a 100-year-old international volunteer organization that provides K-12 programs on entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy. Started in Routt County just four years ago, the organization now delivers programming for 1,700 local students each year with plans to serve more schools and more grades in the coming years.

Latterman previously served as the co-executive director at Perry Mansfield Performing Arts School. She also serves on the Steamboat Springs School District Board, the Northwest Colorado Board of Cooperative Educational Services Board and the UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation Board.

“My personal and professional passion is education,” Latterman said. “As a classroom volunteer for Junior Achievement at Soda Creek Elementary, I experienced first-hand how our local students embrace the chance to learn from volunteers in the business community.”