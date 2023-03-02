Junior Achievement seeks volunteers to help foster local students’ career success

Routt County’s Junior Achievement program — a nonprofit dedicated to fostering future career success for children — is seeking local volunteers to teach programs to district students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

No experience is required, and the estimated time commitment is one hour of training and five hands-on classroom activities, each lasting about 30-45 minutes, according to a news release. Training and a curriculum are provided on topics related to financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship.

For more information, interested volunteers can email Courtney at csavage@jacolorado.org , or attend a Volunteer Recruitment Mixer from 5-6:30 p.m. March 16 at the Yampa Valley Brewing Company Hop House in downtown Steamboat Springs.