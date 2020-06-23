Juneteenth celebration planned for June 27 at Little Toots Park

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Juneteenth Field Day celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Little Toots Park to feature local food, family fun and important programming surrounding issues of race.

Local cooks Marcia and Joe will be serving Jamaican barbecue. Events will include a Lysol Wipe Relay Race, Socially Distanced Tug of War and a Separation Sack Race. The health and safety of families will be a priority, and there will be plenty of sanitation equipment as well as social distancing precautions at every station.

Programming will center around the way that life is made better and challenges made easier when they are tackled together. The celebration will include a discussion of racial diversity in Steamboat Springs, Native Storytelling and a telling of the important history of Juneteenth.

There will also be chalk and music. Donations to help with similar future events are graciously accepted.