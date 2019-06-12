June’s Coffee With Council focuses on the topic of running for office

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This month’s Coffee with Council, which will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, June 14, in the Crawford Room of Centennial Hall, will provide an opportunity for anyone considering running for office in November to find out what is involved in being a member on the Steamboat Springs City Council.

Councilman Scott Ford and other available council members will touch upon various council aspects from roles, responsibilities, meetings, commitments and more. Four council seats are up for election this November including one from each of the city’s three districts — 1, 2 and 3— and the at-large position. The district seats carry a four-year term while the at-large seat is a two-year term.In addition, there will be time during Friday’s session to discuss any topic. No RSVP is necessary; coffee and light refreshments will be provided.