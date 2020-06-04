June’s Art Walk proceeds as online, in-person hybrid

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — June’s virtual First Friday Artwalk features several new collaborations as well as a tentative step forward into hosting in-person art gatherings.

A collaborative exhibit between local landscape painter Chula Beauregard and Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp will be featured at the Depot Art Center. In “Roots: A Year at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp,” Beauregard displays paintings from her year of study of Perry-Mansfield’s 80-acre campus side by side with materials exploring Perry-Mansfield’s 107-year history. Five percent of proceeds from Beauregard’s Roots pieces will be donated to Perry-Mansfield.

The Depot will feature live music and welcome art walkers in limited numbers to attend the show on Friday evening. People may also purchase paintings online or schedule a personal, half-hour tour of the gallery from June 9 to July 2.

Also at The Depot is the exhibit, “Something in the Air,” a gallery by Riverwalk Collective. This exhibit features Leslie Bell’s oil pastels; Audrey Bortz’ photography; John Lanterman’s photography; Anna Lee Lipman’s oil and acrylic paintings; Al Reiner’s photography; Jason Santucci’s photography; an oil painting by Susan Schiesser; Greg Effinger’s oil and acrylic paintings; and David Winters’ woodwork.

The rest of this month’s Artwalk exhibits take place online.

In “Joy in Color: The Art of Alcohol Inks,” Anastasia Kenner displays a variety of flora, landscapes, structures and more with varied palettes.

Pine Moon Gallery features a new exhibit called “Views from Within,” which explores the shared experience of sheltering and seclusion.

This show includes Jill Bergman’s linocut of her family’s garden; Susan Corser’s watercolors exploring changing seasons; Lance Whitner’s acrylic and wax pencil of a waterfall; Sue Gallion’s hand-painted and quilted fabric depiction of window view; Susan Gill Jackson’s oil piece exploring migration and change; Carol Jean’s acrylic exploration of grief; Abby Jenson’s series of the American goldfinch; Paulina M. Johnson’s paper art representing the ebb and flow of the pandemic; Dedi Knox’s watercolor of songbirds; Sandi Poltorak’s depiction in graphite pencil of a porcupine; Maggie Smith’s monotype representations of reading; Tibby Speare’s tributes in sterling silver to flowers; Sandy Graves’ bronze statue of a lanky moose; and Jennifer Baker’s kiln-formed glass work of blooming flowers.

If you go What: “Roots: A Year at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts Camp” exhibit

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5

Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Virtual art walkers may chat virtually with artists and gallery owners at steamboatcreates.org. Supporters of First Friday Art Walk include Besame and Mambo.

Julia Ben-Asher is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.