June continues downward trend for Steamboat sales tax collections; lodging, restaurants hit hardest

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sales tax collections, which serve as the city of Steamboat Springs’ primary source of revenue, continued its decline in June.

The city brought in $2,012,953 in June, down 11.3% from 2019. While that decrease may not seem very large, the city’s cumulative sales tax collection for the first half of the year is down by almost $1 million, or 7%.

In June, sales tax collected from sporting goods were up 41.7%, liquor stores were up 14.9% and grocery stores and other food sellers were up 8.8% over the same period last year. Those three categories continue to show the largest increases throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lodging and amenities, however, saw a 49.8% decrease over June 2019 and sales tax from restaurants in Steamboat was down 24%. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in place, sales tax collected from lodging and restaurants has had the greatest decrease since the start of the pandemic in March.

Accommodation tax was down 50.6% in June compared to last year. Year-to-date accommodations tax is down 17.2%. The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year is also dedicated towards the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

