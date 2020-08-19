June continues downward trend for Steamboat sales tax collections; lodging, restaurants hit hardest
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sales tax collections, which serve as the city of Steamboat Springs’ primary source of revenue, continued its decline in June.
The city brought in $2,012,953 in June, down 11.3% from 2019. While that decrease may not seem very large, the city’s cumulative sales tax collection for the first half of the year is down by almost $1 million, or 7%.
In June, sales tax collected from sporting goods were up 41.7%, liquor stores were up 14.9% and grocery stores and other food sellers were up 8.8% over the same period last year. Those three categories continue to show the largest increases throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lodging and amenities, however, saw a 49.8% decrease over June 2019 and sales tax from restaurants in Steamboat was down 24%. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in place, sales tax collected from lodging and restaurants has had the greatest decrease since the start of the pandemic in March.
Accommodation tax was down 50.6% in June compared to last year. Year-to-date accommodations tax is down 17.2%. The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year is also dedicated towards the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User