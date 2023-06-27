Jumpin’ and Jammin’ Ski Jumping Extravaganza to return for 18th year
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club has announced the official return of the Jumpin’ and Jammin’ Ski Jumping Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill on Monday and Tuesday.
The 18th annual event will begin ski jumping competition with qualifying starting 9 a.m. Monday. The event will continue into Tuesday with the Nordic combined 1-kilometer and 3-kilometer roller ski race at 9:15 a.m. on Lincoln Ave.
The highlight of the event will follow the 4th of July parade around 11 a.m. at Howelsen Hill, where spectators can watch more than 80 of the nation’s best Nordic athletes fly 200-plus feet off the HS75 ski jump.
Food trucks will be on-site with beer and drinks available inside. Chairs, umbrellas and other items of that nature are encouraged. The Howelsen Howler Alpine Slide will still be in operation 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.