Jumpin’ and Jammin’ Ski Jumping Extravaganza to return for 18th year

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club has announced the official return of the Jumpin’ and Jammin’ Ski Jumping Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill on Monday and Tuesday.

The 18th annual event will begin ski jumping competition with qualifying starting 9 a.m. Monday. The event will continue into Tuesday with the Nordic combined 1-kilometer and 3-kilometer roller ski race at 9:15 a.m. on Lincoln Ave.

The highlight of the event will follow the 4th of July parade around 11 a.m. at Howelsen Hill, where spectators can watch more than 80 of the nation’s best Nordic athletes fly 200-plus feet off the HS75 ski jump.

Food trucks will be on-site with beer and drinks available inside. Chairs, umbrellas and other items of that nature are encouraged. The Howelsen Howler Alpine Slide will still be in operation 10 a.m.-6 p.m.