Jumped from a moving vehicle: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019

12:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report that a woman was causing a disturbance in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. She was transported to the hospital.

1:50 a.m. Officers responded to a drunken man near Village Drive and Medicine Springs Drive.

2:14 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se, both misdemeanors. The person also received a traffic citation for speeding 10 to 19 miles per hour over the speed limit.

9:21 a.m. Officers received a report that an employee at a business in the 10 block of Eight Street had money taken from her purse. The incident is under investigation.

12:14 p.m. Officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash near Mount Werner Road and South Lincoln Avenue. Officers suspected one driver was under the influence of drugs and found probable drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a drug felony; driving under the influence of drugs, a misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense; and reckless driving, a traffic citation.

2:36 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between a father and son in the 300 block of Pearl Street.

4:33 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted bike patrol at Steamboat Bike Park.

8:02 p.m. Officers arrested a person on suspicion of harassment, third degree assault and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.

8:52 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a person who was unconscious at a business in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:08 p.m. Officers were called to conduct a welfare check on a man who jumped out of a slow-moving vehicle in a parking lot in Central Park Plaza. He was checked out medically before being arrested on a warrant for flight to avoid justice, a felony.

11:37 p.m. A bear entered a garage in the 100 block of Park Avenue. Officers located the bear and notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.