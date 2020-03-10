Juice bottle breaks windshield: The Record for Monday, March 9, 2020

Monday, March 9, 2020

1:06 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone in emotional distress at an apartment unit in the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

2:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a vehicle stolen at Yampa and Seventh streets. The caller eventually found the vehicle on the other side of town. It did not appear the car was ever stolen, just misplaced.

9:56 a.m. Police were called about a drug violation at a medical center in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. An investigation is ongoing.

10:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to an elevator emergency at a lodge in the 2800 block of Eagleridge Drive.

12:39 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting from a jewelry business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A woman allegedly stole about $200 worth of necklaces and earrings, then came back to return the items. Officers arrested her on suspicion of larceny and possessing a controlled substance.

2:03 p.m. Police were called about a woman in emotional distress outside a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. She was taken to the hospital.

3:50 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a man who lost consciousness after hitting a tree at Steamboat Resort. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

8:01 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious man reportedly lurking outside a business in the 2800 block of Riverside Plaza. The man turned out to be an employee of a neighboring business showing up for work.

8:15 p.m. Someone threw a glass juice bottle at a passing vehicle and broke the windshield in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Police are investigating.

9:34 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man outside of a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers were unable to locate him.

Total incidents: 65

Steamboat officers had 46 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.