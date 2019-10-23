Joseph ‘Joey’ Andrew: ‘Putting student achievement first’

Growing up, one thing which my parents always advocated was the importance of diversifying my skill set. Not only would it make me a well-rounded adult, but in times of hardship, I could always return to a past skill for employment.

As a member of your Steamboat Springs School Board, I believe all of the students need to have a diverse set of soft and hard skills, which they can continue to hone and develop throughout their lives. While some of our graduating students decide college isn’t what they want to do, all students should be invested with the desire to be an active learner who understands the value of adding to their own skill set and abilities. The world we live in is constantly changing, and all our students must be able to react to those changes.

A strong school district and healthy community are symbiotic of one another. We all have the great fortune to not only have one of the best school districts in the state of Colorado but also a highly supportive community that continually invests its time, insight, tax dollars and support into our district resulting in a wonderful partnership. Like any good partnership, we may not all agree on every issue, but we are able to work together and accomplish amazing things.

My time as your school board representative over the past six years has reaffirmed my belief that our local community truly has the best intentions for all stakeholders at its core. As a school board director, I am one of five members of our community who is charged with representing you, the voter, as well as an advocate for the best interest of our district at the local, state and national level.

I stand by my voting record, my support of true local control, my dedication, my commitment to learn the causes of issues and act on them and serve our entire community.

I have thoroughly enjoyed representing you over the past six years on the Steamboat Springs School Board and hope to continue doing so for four more years. If reelected, I will continue to meet with you and call a diverse array of community members to learn the causes of issues. I will continue to put student achievement first. I will continue to push for transparency and accessibility in staff salary negotiations. I will continue to work on effectively cutting district costs while providing the school district our community deserves.

Joey Andrew is a candidate for the four-year term on the Steamboat Springs School Board.