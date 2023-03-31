 Join the Colorado New Play Festival team | SteamboatToday.com
Join the Colorado New Play Festival team

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

The Colorado New Play Festival is looking for production assistants for June 11-18. Email dagny@cnpfsteamboat.org for more information.

