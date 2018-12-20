Johnny Spillane: Healthy rivers mean a healthy Colorado

As our climate changes, Colorado's water supply is facing a new level of risk. Colorado is already, on average, two degrees warmer than it was 30 years ago. With warmer temperatures comes less rainfall, faster-melting snow and more evaporation — ingredients for drought. In fact, in some parts of the state, drought has been going on for so long that scientists say we need a new word to describe it: aridification.

This summer was one for the record books, as it was the fourth driest year in Colorado since the state began tracking data on water supplies over 120 years ago. Only 1934 (during the dust bowl), 2002 and 2012 were drier years.

But what is most worrisome is that of those four driest years on record, three occurred in the last 20 years. A shrinking water supply cannot be taken lightly, especially here in Colorado, where our rivers not only provide for our state, but for an entire region of the country.

In Northwest Colorado, a wide diversity of users rely on the Yampa River, from farmers and ranchers to fly shops and local businesses like mine that count on tourists visiting the region for river recreation. However, as drought lingers year after year, we have yet to see substantive policy change to address this region’s greatest threat. Drought of this scale, paired with the impending impacts of climate change, should serve as a catalyst for the state to act to protect our rivers and way of life here in Colorado.

Here at Steamboat Flyfisher, we are not alone in our concern about the water supply — in the 2018 State of the Rockies Poll, 81 percent of Colorado voters said they think low level of water in rivers is a serious problem. We must address our shrinking water supply and protect our West Slope rivers because people understand the threats.

They know our population is growing, our climate is getting warmer and stressing our rivers and demand for water is going up and up. Coloradans know that our rivers and our water use are inversely related, and that unless we act soon, we stand to lose them for future generations.

All said, people want policies that will keep our rivers healthy because they know water will be necessary to the future of Colorado's communities, environment, and economy.

But the support doesn't just stop with popular opinion. It stems from what the economic data says: Colorado's rivers support more than 80,000 recreation-based jobs and a $9 billion economy. What those figures mean is tourist attraction, tax revenue and economic development.

So yes, the support exists. Whether it be for economic, environmental or social reasons, what we are really talking about is a large constituency of people who are ready for policies to support healthier, more resilient rivers.

If there is need for greater proof, we should look no further than election day in 2018 when Colorado voters took to the polls and overwhelmingly supported candidates with pro-conservation policy platforms. The results are telling: people are sure of their values and are ready for action on conservation efforts.

Why? Because they understand that we have something very special here. They understand that to the rest of the world, our public lands and rivers represent the very best of what we have to offer here in the United States.

At Steamboat Flyfisher, we stand strong with the outdoor community's shared values because our way of life is dependent on a significant investment in America's rivers. Looking ahead to a new governor and state legislature in 2019, we are excited to make real progress on policies to better protect Colorado's rivers. Let's help make that happen.

Johnny Spillane is the owner of Steamboat Flyfisher.