John Spezia: Recent letter was full of ‘fake scientific fact’

Fake scientific fact: The impacts of global warming of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.5 degrees Celsius will not happen by 2030. Read this link for the true scientific facts.

Fake scientific fact: 500 scientists have published evidence refuting the current manmade global warming scare, but these claims contradict or misrepresent the evidence uncovered by geoscientists, and fail to provide support for their conclusions which downplay the threat of climate change. Read this link for the true scientific facts.

False scientific fact: Mototaka Nakamura just wrote a book that denies climate change. He is a part of the Pacific Research Institute. The purpose of this institute is to blur the discourse with phony climate denial facts. It was designed over decades, has been built and provisioned by the Koch brothers, Exxon Mobil, Peabody coal, and by other fossil fuel interests. Read this link for the true scientific facts.

False scientific fact: The Petition Project features over 31,000 scientists who signed the petition stating “there is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere.” This is false and unsubstantiated. Read this link for the true scientific facts.

The author of this letter is David Sladek, a professional civil engineer who works for Bureau Veritas Company. The company’s mission is, “to deliver economic value to customers through Quality, Health, Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility management of their assets, projects, products and systems, resulting in license to operate risk reduction and performance improvement.”

Except for the climate activists who have tried to prevent the warming of our planet over the years, we have failed the generation in the K-12 school system now. Why are they out there protesting? These students can’t vote yet and have minimal financial power, so they are fighting for the future they have inherited from us with the only voice they have.

