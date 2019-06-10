John Spezia: Commenting on the ‘Our View’ editorial on annexation

After my presentation last week to the editorial board, along with the developers and the pro annexation group, I was curious to read the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Our View on the annexation. Below I list the editorial board’s points with my comments following.

Community plans are not the law, they are just guiding documents —What is the point of developing comprehensive plans if they are not followed?

West Steamboat Neighborhoods was never intended to be an affordable housing project — The public spent a great deal of time developing the West Steamboat Springs Area Plan with a major goal of affordable housing.

This is not the Steamboat 700 project —While smaller it has many of the same flaws.

A single development will not offset housing needs — If the city had a affordable housing program in place, recommended by the Steamboat Springs CommunityArea Plan in 1993, we would have many affordable housing developments already.

West Steamboat Neighborhoods is not a perfect solution — We’re asking for a balanced solution.

West Steamboat Neighborhoods is a growth strategy to maintain community character — How can we maintain character when we leave out part of the community with affordable housing needs?

“They are basically shutting the door on growth and it is is ludicrous to think another developer will come … to create valuable housing.”— If the city would bring funds and land to the table like other western Colorado ski towns with successful affordable housing programs, we would create valuable housing — affordable housing not expensive houses.

Delay only puts us further behind — We have delayed the implementation of a viable affordable housing plan since the 1980 SSCAP affordable housing recommendations because “it would hurt our economy.” That is code for cutting into profits.

West Steamboat Neighborhoods is revenue neutral — We may pay $12 million if the development falters and $30 million of unfunded roadwork if there are no State grants.

A “no” vote is a vote asking for long-term, sustainable solutions for our community.

John Spezia

Steamboat Springs