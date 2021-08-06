John Madron joins Colorado Group Realty as new agent

John Madron has joined Colorado Group Realty as a broker associate. After a lifetime of visiting and loving everything Steamboat Springs, Madron made his dream a reality and decided to call Steamboat home. He lived in Summit County for 22 years, 18 of which he spent helping clients purchase and sell Colorado mountain/resort real estate.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome John to Colorado Group Realty,” said Randall Hannaway, broker/owner at Colorado Group Realty in Steamboat. “Coming from the Summit County area with a strong real estate background and John’s dedication to delivering outstanding customer service, he will make a perfect addition to the team.”

Madron has over 18 years of experience in listing and selling Colorado mountain and resort real estate, Madron offers a down to earth informed, and no pressure environment to assist through the real estate purchasing and selling process, Hannaway said.

“Having lived in the valley for the past year, John has quickly gotten up to speed on our market, surrounding areas, and the brokerage community,” Hannaway said. “He stands ready to assist.”