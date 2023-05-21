John Fielder exhibit opens at Steamboat museum next month

Two new exhibits focused on the Yampa River and its valley will open June 2 at the Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat.

The opening of the exhibits will coincide with June’s First Friday Artwalk and the beginning of the Yampa River Festival .

According to the museum, the first exhibit, “Lens on the River: A Photographic Journey on the Yampa River with John Fielder,” will showcase images hand-selected by Fielder, an award-winning photographer and environmentalist, as he helps bring attention to threats to one of the last rivers in the West free of major diversions or dams.

Fielder will be donating his commission on the sale of these signed exhibit prints to Friends of the Yampa .

The second exhibit, “The Yampa River: From the Flat Tops to the Green River,” comes from a collaboration between the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Friends of the Yampa, which created a historical and scientific exhibit that explores the Yampa River and its valley, ecosystems, wildlife, uses, and threats. The exhibit also highlights the effects of climate change and other impacts on the river, as well as the work of local and state-wide organizations trying to protect the river.