Joe Neguse named most effective Democratic lawmaker

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse was named the most effective Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives in both environment and public lands policy areas this week, according to a news release from Neguse’s office.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking released the rankings as part of its Interest & Legislative Effectiveness Scores for 2023 to 2025, identifying top-performing lawmakers in each area, by party, for both the House and the Senate.

Neguse successfully signed 12 bills into law last Congress and has represented Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District since 2019.

“As the representative for a congressional district that spans nearly 12,000 square miles — across three national forests, a national park and countless acres of public lands — I can think of no greater honor than for our office to be recognized for our efforts to protect the environment and safeguard our state’s treasured public lands,” said Neguse, in a statement.

“In Colorado, the great outdoors are central to our way of life, and the Center for Effective Lawmaking’s findings underscore our people’s shared commitment to ensuring that everyone can enjoy clean air, clean water and the benefits of the outdoors for generations to come,” he added.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we accomplished in the 118th Congress and remain committed to delivering results for all those I’m privileged to represent,” said Neguse.