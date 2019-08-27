Joe E. Ward: Special thanks to Routt County first responders

On the night of Aug. 17, my brother-in-law Ross Warbington died suddenly at his home. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all who responded that night.

Communications for their fast, accurate response to a highly emotional call. Paramedic and fire personnel that responded to the scene. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office, especially Deputy John Daschle and Detective Tom Munden, who were caring and sensitive to the family. They went above and beyond their duties that night. They will always have the family’s heartfelt thanks.

Thanks also to Coroner Robert Ryg for your compassion and professionalism in keeping the family informed on the procedures that needed to be taken and why. I would like to name everyone that assisted, but in the fog of that night, sadly, I do not remember their names.

God bless,

Joe E. Ward

Steamboat Springs