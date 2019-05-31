Jim Gill: Comment by school board member was misleading

An article in the May 28 Steamboat Pilot & Today, “Steamboat school board votes to give teachers 4.5% pay raise,” included a statement by a school board member that requires comment.

Board member Kelly Latterman stated that “teacher salaries in Colorado are on the low end of the country’s average.” She reportedly suggested that her data source supporting this statement came from an Education Law Center report … I assume this is their report: “Is School Funding Fair? A National Report Card, February 2018.” Though Latterman’s statement that this report “ranked Colorado dead last in the competitiveness of its teacher salaries” is accurate, it is important to understand what the authors of this report were referencing.

Page 26 of this report contains a table, “Figure 9. Wage Competitiveness,” which ranks Colorado at the bottom. However, on pages 23 and 24 of this report, the authors state the following, describing how they created this table: “We have constructed a measure of wage competitiveness that compares teacher’s salaries to the salaries of other professionals in the same labor market and of similar age, degree level and hours worked.”

This table ranking Colorado “dead last” was not intended to be a comparison of teacher salaries nationally as suggested but rather to be a comparison of teacher salaries with other “professionals in the same labor market.” It is neither an accurate interpretation of the table nor a good comparison of how our local teacher salaries compare with other teachers on a national basis.

Further, it reflects no effort to compare the relative merit of, nor market demand for, advanced degrees in different disciplines but infers that a bachelor’s or master’s degree in education is equivalent to, and has equal value, in the employment marketplace as, the same degree level in one of the STEM fields … science, technology, engineering or mathematics. It also makes no effort to adjust income levels to any job performance indicators … engineers do not all perform equally on the job like all teachers do not perform equally … compensation should be based in part on job performance.

It would help your readers if your staff writers would either research the accuracy of statements made by elected personnel before they quote them or, if in doubt, just don’t use the statements. And it would also help if elected folks could be a bit more accurate with the data sources they use to support their statements.

Jim Gill

Steamboat Springs