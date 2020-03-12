Jewelry swap brings new, fun way to raise funds for Steamboat Creates

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Creates is inviting locals to bring their no-longer-worn jewelry to the Depot Art Center in preparation for its first-ever jewelry swap. The swap will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Depot.

The idea for the swap was born when a donor brought in a piece of jewelry that she never wears anymore and asked if Steamboat Creates wanted to sell it to raise money for the organization, Dagny McKinley, development director for Steamboat Creates, explained.

“We thought it would be cool if everyone wanted to do that with their unworn jewelry,” McKinley said, “so we created this event.”

So far, the nonprofit arts organization has received over 200 pieces of jewelry, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings and a ring. They will welcome donations through Wednesday, March 18.

The jewelry will be divided into three tiers: high, middle and low.

“The higher tier includes a lot of silver and beautiful beaded pieces,” McKinley said, “and the lower tier is costume jewelry.”

Those who bring jewelry in to donate for the event will receive clothespins depending on how many pieces they donate. They can then use their clothespins on the day of the swap to pick up new-to-them pieces.

The public is also welcome regardless of whether they are planning to swap their own jewelry or not. There is a $25 door fee, and those who didn’t bring jewelry to swap will be able to buy clothespins in order to “purchase” new jewelry.

All jewelry donations will be cleaned and sanitized prior to the swap. The event will also include appetizers and a cash bar. Those who donated jewelry will get one drink ticket in addition to their clothespins.

If you go What: Steamboat Creates Jewelry Swap

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24

Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Cost: $25

Unswapped jewelry will be saved by Steamboat Creates for use in future art projects or to be sold or swapped at a later date.

Steamboat Creates is a foundational organization for arts and culture in the community with the goal to support local creatives as well as engage the community and visitors in arts and cultural experiences. Their many programs and events include Art in the Park, First Friday Art Walk, Cabaret and Holidays in the Rockies.

And now they can add Jewelry Swap to that list.

“Our hope is that anyone who loves jewelry will come,” McKinley said. “It’s kind of like Christmas — it’s been really fun to see what kind of treasures people are bringing in.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.